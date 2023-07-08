Tim Jakel looks to help give Boys & Girls Club looks to help give kids opportunities

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland native Tim Jakel helps lead the Boys & Girls Club in Midland and Odessa. He was once a member of it while he was growing up.

During high school, Jakel had aspirations of playing college football and held several offers but after suffering a serious injury while weightlifting, he lost the scholarships.

A conversation with a high school mentor helped Tim’s mindset. After working for several non-profits, Tim became the Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Club.

