Tim Jakel looks to help give Boys & Girls Club looks to help give kids opportunities

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland native Tim Jakel helps lead the Boys & Girls Club in Midland and Odessa. He was once a member of it while he was growing up.

During high school, Jakel had aspirations of playing college football and held several offers but after suffering a serious injury while weightlifting, he lost the scholarships.

A conversation with a high school mentor helped Tim’s mindset. After working for several non-profits, Tim became the Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Club.

