Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job

The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.(Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A woman in the United Kingdom says she is struggling to find employment because of her tattoos.

The New York Post reports that 46-year-old Melissa Sloan previously found work cleaning toilets but she hasn’t been able to find a similar job since.

“I can’t get a job,” Sloan is quoted in the Daily Star. “I applied for a job cleaning toilets, but they won’t have me because of my tattoos.”

Sloan said she has 800 tattoos on her body.

The mother of two reportedly first started getting tattoos at the age of 20 and quickly became hooked.

Despite her struggles with employment, Sloan told The Mirror that she still gets about three new tattoos a week, saying she could be addicted.

Sloan said she has inked over some of her old tattoos three times, creating a multi-layered collage across her face.

“I probably have the most tattoos in the world, and if not, then at the rate I’m going I probably will have it in the end,” she is quoted as saying.

Sloan believes it’s her facial tattoos that cause people to judge her. She said she has been banned from a pub and from her children’s school because of her tattoos.

But despite the troubles she has faced, she plans to continue to get tattoos and possibly end up in the Guinness World Records.

