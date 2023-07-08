Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to authorities. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a person is dead after a tractor-trailer and a golf cart crashed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Highway 19 near the Conway area.

Authorities said the driver of the golf cart was attempting to drive east on Adrian Highway to cross Highway 19 when a tractor-trailer struck the cart.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene, the highway patrol said. The driver was identified by the Horry County coroner’s office as 47-year-old Jason Cook.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver of the tractor-trailer but said that person was uninjured.

Roads were closed at the scene of the crash for about three hours.

