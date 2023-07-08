Fountainville Creamery and Soda Fountain helping people cool off from the heat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A heat wave is hitting the Permian Basin causing upwards of 100 degree temperatures for the next 10 to 14 days.

“According to the weatherman, it looks like next weeks gonna be pretty warm. This is a great place to cool off,” said Co-Owner of Fountainville Creamery and Soda Fountain JP Hearn.

Naturally, most of us turn to ice cream to cool off from heat, making it the peak season for Fountainville Creamery and Soda Fountain in Midland, located next to Momentum Ballpark.

“A lot of times when people are over here at the ballpark and they’ve played games and stuff they’ll sit outside and it gives them a chance to cool off after little league or whatever it happens to be,” said Co-Owner Bev Hearn.

Not only is July National Ice Cream Month, it’s also the seven year anniversary of when Bev and her husband JP, a Cordon Bleu chef, started serving their unique flavors.

“Of course black gold is our number one but we do caliche, tumbleweed, sandstorm,” said JP.

Everything is made from scratch with local ingredients.

“It takes about 18 hours,” said Bev.

Their ice cream is free of preservatives, and gluten free friendly.

“We have autistic grandchildren, two of our daughters are autism therapists and we realize that high dye contents, high fructose corn syrup, there are various things that affect those children and so we leave those out,” said Bev.

The Hearns have even lowered the fat content to be more easily consumed in the hot dry heat.

“The smiles with children and families coming in makes it worth it, it’s a lot of hours, lots of physical intensive labor when you’re pouring 30 gallons of milk and opening up 84 quarts of heavy cream,” said JP.

Ultimately the Hearns say their goal is giving people lasting memories.

“We had someone in today that had a kid about this tall and he actually pulled out his phone and went back to 2018 and showed me where he was holding that same child as a baby and feeding him the ice cream,” said Bev.

If you’re looking to cool off, Fountainville offers handmade sodas, ice cream, cookies and much more for everyone to enjoy.

