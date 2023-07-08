Food pantry in Big Spring is facing issues after eviction

By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -Isaiah 58 is struggling to get back to giving out food to West Texans.

This comes after they were asked to leave St Paul Lutheran Church due to financial reasons.

Now that they have an area to hand out food, they don’t have the manpower to move all their stuff to the new location.

“It breaks my heart. I don’t know what else to do other than to plead for anyone to come and help us get this done and open quicker.” said Nancy Loveless-Stinson, CEO of Isaiah 58.

With only 10-12 volunteers on a weekly basis, this group of people have been able to move about 80% of their items to the new area.

However, it’s come at a cost.

They fear if they don’t get enough volunteers to help finish moving all their items, they’ll have to stay closed until late August.

“We give them what we can. That’s all we can do right at this minute. I’m not worried, but I’m worried, because I needed this done, yesterday. And well today is today.” said Loveless-Stinson.

However, that’s not their only issue.

Apart from needing more volunteers, one of their biggest issues is trying to remove their walk in freezer and cooler.

Because they have about one week left approximately to take it apart and take it to their new facility which is just three blocks down.

But because they’ve had to shut it down, they’ve lost foods like meats, milk and other dairy products as well.

These volunteers have been working everyday for the past three weeks and have become closer with each other.

July through August is also there the busiest time of the year with kids being out of school.

So, this makes it emotional for the members of this organization because the more time they don’t work, the less food people receive.

“We’ve become a family. We’re family now. We have our differences sure just like everyone else. but we’re family. And we do this because we care about the people.” said Barbara Carter, a volunteer for Isaiah 58.

They’re also looking for help from an electrician to remove and install the cooler-freezer into their new location.

Even if they move it, a gas leak next to their new location can become a problem for moving the cooler.

But the volunteers still have hope they’ll be able to open this summer.

If you want to help Isaiah 58, call Nancy Loveless at (432) 214-4268.

