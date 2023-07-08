CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 9th, 2023

The triple digits have returned...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 9th, 2023: It’s been a hot day across the region today with triple digits making their return to West Texas and southeast New Mexico. The bad news is that they will stick around for the foreseeable future. Temperatures are looking to not be as hot as a few weeks ago, but are still going to be very hot and above-average for this time of year. Temperatures will be between four and 12 degrees above average.

Along with triple digit heat, conditions are looking to remain dry throughout the week with minimal rain chances for the mountains and southeast New Mexico. Skies will be sunny to mainly sunny through the next 10 days.

