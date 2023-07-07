Odessan creates woodcarving business

Odessan creates new business
By Armando Gomez
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A lifelong Odessa resident name Shannon Matta is able to connect with the Odessa Community by selling her own wood sketches.

Shannon creates all sorts of sketches from bible verses, to military, and sports themes. She first started out making Christmas gifts and she was able to start her own business from there. She also sells her own designs from her own home and at pop-up markets on the weekends.

“Honestly it is so much fun because we can go out and meet all the different people,” Matta said. “They come to talk to us about it and they really enjoy my art.”

Matta says she has a lot of fun creating wood sketches and she enjoys meeting new people around the community. Her favorite thing about Odessa is the people.

She will be at the West Texas Truck Show next month to display her wooden designs.

You can view designs from Matta here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Five shot, teenager killed at Odessa apartment complex
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The decision came after former Board President Bryan Murry resigned due to a state nepotism law...
MISD board selects Tommy Bishop as board president
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Odessan creates new business
Odessan creates new business
Traffic alert
Crash in Martin County causes road closure
The classes will be held at the Odessa College Andrews Campus.
Andrews ISD and Odessa College to offer automation program for dual credit students
Andrews ISD and Odessa College have partnered to offer automation program