Odessan creates woodcarving business

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A lifelong Odessa resident name Shannon Matta is able to connect with the Odessa Community by selling her own wood sketches.

Shannon creates all sorts of sketches from bible verses, to military, and sports themes. She first started out making Christmas gifts and she was able to start her own business from there. She also sells her own designs from her own home and at pop-up markets on the weekends.

“Honestly it is so much fun because we can go out and meet all the different people,” Matta said. “They come to talk to us about it and they really enjoy my art.”

Matta says she has a lot of fun creating wood sketches and she enjoys meeting new people around the community. Her favorite thing about Odessa is the people.

She will be at the West Texas Truck Show next month to display her wooden designs.

You can view designs from Matta here.

