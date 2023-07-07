From Kazakhstan to Odessa: Meet the new minister at New Life Church

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man has traveled thousands of miles to preach in Odessa.

Misha Shakurov hails from Kazakhstan. It may seem like his journey started about a year ago, but it actually started in 1995.

That’s when Shakurov met Texan missionaries Randy and Sandra Green.

“I was invited as a translator to translate some bible studies and at the moment I was searching,” Shakurov said. “I was looking for answers, you know, just different things in life and the meaning of life. If there was a god and if there was a god then what is he like?”

Randy Green became like a father to Shakurov and in 2001, he followed him to Almaty, Kazakhstan to start another church. Throughout, Shakurov devoted his time to preaching.

When the Greens returned to the U.S., Shakurov continued to run the church in Kazakhstan.

On a Florida vacation with Green 22 years later, Shakurov heard about Odessa’s New Life Church. Tim Halstead received a call from his friend Randy Green soon after.

“A couple years ago I told our shepherds that I was ready to retire. So we started this process of who was gonna replace me and that’s taken us in several different directions,” Halstead said. “We never expected it to take us halfway around the world to Kazakhstan but that’s exactly what god decided to do.”

This story has too many coincidences for church members to chalk it up to anything other than their faith.

Heading up the search committee was Lori Wood. Once she met Shakurov, the full circle moment dawned on them.

Wood’s parents had helped to fund Green’s 1995 trip to Russia.

“Almost three decades later, I ended up here meeting Lori whose parents participated and helped send missionaries so that I would become a Christian,” Shakurov said. “I mean, I think that’s just an amazing thing.”

Wood says she’s excited for the church’s new beginning. Shakurov brings a new perspective from Kazakhstan, where he wasn’t allowed to practice religion outside of the church.

“To see someone who has really lived through some oppression because of their faith, and now they’re here and free to talk about it whenever they want,” Wood said.

Shakurov brings his wife and two of his four children to the U.S. He says it’s the people he met in Odessa on his trip here that drew his family to the area.

“There was something special about the people here. The warmth and the love that we experienced,” Shakurov said.

The Shakurov family arrived two weeks ago. The church encourages Odsessans to come and meet them.

