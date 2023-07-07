Crash in Martin County causes road closure

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS says a southbound semi-truck was hit from behind by another southbound semi that was hauling diesel fuel.

The semi hauling diesel fuel then caught fire and burned resulting in an extended roadway closure. Both drivers were able to get out of their trucks and the driver of the truck transporting fuel was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was reopened at 2:15 PM.

