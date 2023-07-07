Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge registration open

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Registration for the 16th Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge® is now open.

The annual challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September and it begins September 1, 2023.

Complete all 30 days and you will be eligible to win this year’s grand prize and more.

Anyone from the Permian Basin and beyond may register for the challenge by going online to www.wranglersports.com/30for30, going to the Community tab on the Odessa College app, or going in person to the Odessa College Sports Center Front Office.

Participants can also form teams or be a part of an existing team and compete in the team competition category. The benefits of participating in the Fitness Challenge are a $20 one-month OC Sports Center membership (a $40 value), a free three-day trial pass to the OC Sports Center, invitations to free weekly events and mini-challenges, free beginner and advanced daily workout plans, a free participant t-shirt (while supplies last).

You can also download the Odessa College app to register and log activity. The app is available for Android and for iOS devices.

