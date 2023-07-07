Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge registration open

.
.(Odessa College logo)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Registration for the 16th Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge® is now open.

The annual challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September and it begins September 1, 2023.

Complete all 30 days and you will be eligible to win this year’s grand prize and more.

Anyone from the Permian Basin and beyond may register for the challenge by going online to www.wranglersports.com/30for30, going to the Community tab on the Odessa College app, or going in person to the Odessa College Sports Center Front Office.

Participants can also form teams or be a part of an existing team and compete in the team competition category. The benefits of participating in the Fitness Challenge are a $20 one-month OC Sports Center membership (a $40 value), a free three-day trial pass to the OC Sports Center, invitations to free weekly events and mini-challenges, free beginner and advanced daily workout plans, a free participant t-shirt (while supplies last).

You can also download the Odessa College app to register and log activity. The app is available for Android and for iOS devices.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Five shot, teenager killed at Odessa apartment complex
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The decision came after former Board President Bryan Murry resigned due to a state nepotism law...
MISD board selects Tommy Bishop as board president
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Odessan creates new business
Odessan creates woodcarving business
Odessan creates new business
Odessan creates new business
Traffic alert
Crash in Martin County causes road closure
The classes will be held at the Odessa College Andrews Campus.
Andrews ISD and Odessa College to offer automation program for dual credit students