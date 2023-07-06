West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa.

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -West Odessans are getting educated on becoming a city through a town hall with Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

Judge Fawcett said he’s heard positive and negative things about the unincorporated area, and wants the people that live there to choose their own fate.

Whether the people of West Odessa are either for or against this, Judge Fawcett wants to focus on educating them on their levels of government.

“The city government that you create, is elected by you the people. And the best government for people is one that runs as closely to the citizens as possible.” said Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcett.

Judge Fawcett said that the money that Ector County gets is limited.

The main complaint he’s been hearing for years is that people in West Odessa want more attractions like parks.

However, since they don’t have a tax structure, they’re limited to what can be built.

According to residents that live in West Odessa, many people escape the city life to avoid city ordinances.

However, Judge Fawcett has a solution for that.

“If they don’t want to have zoning ordinances, or building ordinances, and continue to allow folks to live in the same zoning measure that they are currently, then they can do that.” said Judge Fawcett.

Lots of West Odessans spoke about the negatives of converting into a city.

However, some also see the benefits.

“And it would be good for us because it would be a higher economy. Because we can spend money here instead of going somewhere else to spend money there, and it would raise our resources a lot.” said Jonatan Trejo, a West Odessa resident.

Trejo says it can also open the possibility of having community events, open more parks, and have more family friendly areas.

It could also help put more restrictions on the growing number of game rooms in the area that many residents have complained about.

The town hall meeting is scheduled for July 18 at 6:30pm. Located on the west side sheriff’s annex, next to the Kellus Turner Community Building at 2240 Sycamore Drive.

