SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Typickle Pickles

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Typickle Pickles is located in Midland at 2409 N. Big Spring St. They are open from Monday through Friday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Their products can also be found at Tall City Meat Market.

When it comes to pickles, it’s personal.

“I always tell them, leave it all at the door. Whatever you think you remember about anything.”

You’re either the person who picks their pickle off their plate, or the person it’s handed off to. But Typickle Pickles has a pickled “something” for everyone.

“My most popular is the spicy okra. Spicy okra and green beans, believe it or not,” owner and co-founder Tyler Brawley said. “The pickles are one of our fan favorites but the king of the shop is the okra for sure.”

They even pickle seasonal fruits or vegetables, like cherries.

“We just kind of experiment, play around with it, and whatever tastes good we send to the lab,” Brawley said.

Brawley has hit the pickle Powerball, finding huge success in what started out as just an idea.

“I started in my kitchen. We started making pickles out of there. I actually started with jalapenos, and I sold out in that first week,” Brawley said. “So I thought maybe there was something to it. I started the company with sixty bucks, and it supported itself for the first two years. I never had to invest any of my own money back into it, it just continued to grow, and so I knew it was something I needed to do. I praise God for it. Yeah. I mean I prayed for a business since I was young and this one just came out of nowhere.”

Brawley is hoping that success translates to their new brick-and-mortar storefront and beyond.

“Our next step is to get into grocery stores. We’ll be in United here pretty soon. We have a few convenient stores, we’re in a few meat markets around here. We want to take over Texas. That’s what we want to do. We want to get big, and then we want to keep going.”

The next time you’re in a pickle and need something for the pickle lover in your life, pick Typickle Pickles.

