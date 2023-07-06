Remembering Dr. Gary Ventolini

Dr. Gary Ventolini
By Jensen Young
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This week the Texas Tech health sciences center mourned one of their own. The former regional dean... Dr. Gary Ventolini died after a battle with cancer.

Dr. Ventolini became the regional dean of the health sciences center in 2012.

During his tenure, the center saw significant growth in research and scholarships as well as the addition of new residency programs.

Dr. Ventolini’s impact went beyond the growth of the health sciences center – he also left a positive impression on his coworkers.

“The man battled cancer for over a year and he’s worried about how I’m doing, how my nurse is doing, you know, the people that are around him… the whole campus, Texas Tech University, the Midland-Odessa area, the Permian Basin lost a great man,” said Dr. Michael Galloway, Professor and chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, TTUHSC.

The new regional dean, Dr. Timothy Benton, hopes to build on the foundation laid by Dr. Ventolini.

“Over the ten years of working with Dr. Ventolini, one of the big keys is he was encouraging, frequently in my role– or for my role as a leader in the department of family medicine,” said Dr. Timothy Benton Regional Dean and Professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “So he helped us to build programs and expand patient care throughout the region.”

Dr. Benton hopes to continue making progress in research and publications.

