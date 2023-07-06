Midland volunteers hike with homeless pets

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tails were wagging Thursday morning at the Hike with a Homeless Pet event at Midland’s Sibley Nature Center.

The event is a collaboration between the nature center and the adoption service Grand Companions.

“The ultimate goal is first, get the dogs out in nature on our trail system and walk,” said Paul Acosta, Executive Director at Sibley Nature Center. “Second thing would be to get the community involved out in nature walking as well.”

However, Acosta says the most important part is finding a forever home for the dogs.

While the hikes don’t always end in adoption, there are still important benefits, according to Grand Companions Program Coordinator Nash Traylor.

“It’s great socialization for the pets,” Traylor said. “And then it’s also super cool exposure in maybe one of them going home.”

That home may come today or in the coming weeks, Traylor said. Nonetheless, when one of the families think of adopting, they may think of Grand Companions.

Traylor says the hikes can also prepare the dogs for that forever home.

“For them to be around a lot of people and different energy levels and just stimuluses that are going on is really good for the aspect of them getting into the home and being able to adjust,” Traylor said.

Volunteer Johnathan Smith says pets can help humans too.

“You know, all the things going on in the world today that aren’t the most positive and so it’s kind of a, I wouldn’t say a total distraction, but it’s a nice out,” Smith said.

Event organizers say the hikes have seen success, especially among children like 6-year-old Lainey Gammage.

“We get to have fun with them, while we get to see them happy and run around,” Gammage said.

Acosta says the program has seen success so far. This is the second hike since the program paused during COVID-19.

The program pairs volunteers and shelter dogs for hikes once a month and updates are posted to the adoption center’s social media. The hikes typically take place on Thursday mornings and all are welcome.

