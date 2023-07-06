CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 7th, 2023

Heat wave arriving...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/6/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 7th, 2023: A large part of West Texas and southeast New Mexico will hit the century mark over the next few days as high pressure bears down on the area. The streak of triple-digit readings starts this weekend and will continue through next week. Slight rain chances will be confined to the mountains of West Texas and into southeast New Mexico.

No meaningful change is in the forecast over the next few weeks as it looks like we have reached the continually dry and hot part of Summer. Stay hydrated.

