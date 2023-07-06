Arson suspected in Dora Roberts Community Center Fire

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post on the Big Spring Fire Department Facebook Page, Big Spring Fire Marshall Dan Hendrickson is not suspecting arson in the fire at Dora Roberts Community Center on Saturday.

On July 1, 2023, at 4:45 a.m. the Howard County Dispatch Center was called for a possible structure fire at the Dora Roberts Community Center. The first unit arrived on scene at 4:50 a.m. to find the building fully involved. The building was a total loss. Crews cleared the scene at 12:15 p.m.

The fire department says due to suspicious circumstances, the Big Spring Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this incident as arson. The Big Spring Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Big Spring Police Department and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives). This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no other information currently.

The fire department is asking the community for help in finding the person(s) responsible for this crime. If you have information about the fire at the DRCC, please report it to the proper authorities.

To make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, please call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.p3tips.com/1277.

