Arrest made in Odessa shooting

Christopher Quintin Wooten
Christopher Quintin Wooten(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say Chris Wooten, 29, has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at Motel One, 2925 E Highway 80. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Bronshayvia Benson had a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Ms. Benson has now been released from Medical Center Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Five shot, teenager killed at Odessa apartment complex
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Highway 191 at FM 1788 closed due to fatality crash
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Body found after RV fire in north Odessa

Latest News

Typickle Pickles has a pickled “something” for everyone in Midland
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Typickle Pickles
Typickle Pickles has a pickled “something” for everyone in Midland
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Typickle Pickles
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Ruth
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Ruth
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Ruth