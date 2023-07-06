Arrest made in Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say Chris Wooten, 29, has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at Motel One, 2925 E Highway 80. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Bronshayvia Benson had a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Ms. Benson has now been released from Medical Center Hospital.

