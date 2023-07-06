Andrews ISD starts construction on high school

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews ISD started construction at the high school as part of the $150,000,000 bond passed last May.

The entire high school campus is being renovated and more buildings are being added on campus. They also want to add more athletics facilities and renovate their high school football stadium. The renovation could take a few years to complete.

“Once we are finished every student will basically be going to school in a brand new high school,” said Superintendent Bobby Azam. “So everything from updated science labs will update one eye play facility. We did our culinary. All of the classrooms are brand new. So really every kid for the next 75 years will go into a brand new high school.”

Andrews high school has existed since the 1960′s.

The first phase started yesterday with renovations to the high school girls softball facility.

