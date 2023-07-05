Traffic Alert: I – 20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - I – 20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250 - Wednesday night (7/5/23), CR 1250 will be closed at the north frontage road intersection from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM for paving operations.

 Thursday night (7/6/23), CR 1270 will be closed at the south frontage road intersection from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM for paving operations. Frontage road may require brief stops for construction vehicle movement. 

Watch for warning signs and flaggers in this work zone.

Map of area:

I – 20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250
I – 20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250(CBS7 News)

