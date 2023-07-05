Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter

A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.(TAMPA POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in Florida say a 26-year-old man shot a laser at a police helicopter.

They arrested Juan Lozada-Zamorano in Tampa shortly after the incident Monday morning.

Police said tracking him was fairly easy because the laser came out of an apartment.

Lozada-Zamorano is now facing a third-degree felony charge for misuse of a laser lighting device, authorities said..

The helicopter pilots were not injured.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Five shot, teenager killed at Odessa apartment complex
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Highway 191 at FM 1788 closed due to fatality crash
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Body found after RV fire in north Odessa

Latest News

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine