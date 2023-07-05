Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers spent their Fourth of July doing one of the most American things possible, rescuing a bald eagle.
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to an injured bald eagle in Douglas County on Tuesday.
“The eaglet was reportedly acting strange for a few days,” CPW posted to social media. “And officers carefully captured it.”
The eagle was taken to Birds of Prey in Broomfield where it will be treated for a possible head injury.
“Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th?” CPW posted online.
