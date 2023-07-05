‘One of the worst tragedies’: 6-year-old dies after being bitten by dog

A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.
A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By Bailey Striepling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a child has died after he was bitten by a dog.

WWSB reports that a 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries from a dog bite that occurred Tuesday morning.

North Port police said the child was airlifted to a hospital with extensive traumatic injuries to his upper torso area but later died.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Sarasota County Animal Services says staff took a 3-year-old pit bull mix believed to be involved from the home. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison said.

According to police, their investigation remains ongoing, and no one is immediately facing any charges.

