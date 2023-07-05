Odessans rally around paramedic facing rare cancer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessans have rallied around a paramedic as he seeks treatment for a rare form of cancer.

“He called me saying I think my appendix is about to rupture or it just ruptured,” Kayla White said.

That’s when she met her husband, Josh White, at a hospital. Doctors then confirmed the paramedic’s appendix had ruptured, but they also found cancer.

That set off a two-month journey navigating a rare form of appendiceal cancer that has affected other parts of his abdomen.

Throughout, White has continued to work at Odessa Fire Rescue. He also uses his free time to help his students at Odessa College study, where he’s an instructor.

“(He) would do anything for anybody,” his wife said. “I mean even in the middle of all this he would stop what he’s doing to help somebody out.”

His coworker Daniel Chavez says he’s a humble go-getter.

“I couldn’t think of anyone else more selfless than Josh and now it’s time for us to be selfless ourselves and help him out,” Chavez said.

Trinity Medical Center Owner Jason Payne says White has likely helped countless people. Now that he’s in need, Payne has no problem helping out.

“Us helping him get back to doing that, is just a continual giving,” Payne said. “To him, but to the city as well.”

Seventeen businesses have donated items to a raffle that will raise money for White’s medical needs, as well as expenses for his family of four. He requires specific chemotherapy only offered in Houston.

White says it’s tough to describe how much the community support means to him.

“It really touches my heart,” White said. “It makes me a little emotional to think about but it makes me happy, so happy.”

The procedure will take White out of work for two to four months. However, what White wants is to get back to his service.

“I just want to be back to normal,” White said. “I just want to be out riding in an ambulance, riding in a firetruck (and) helping people. Just doing what I’ve wanted to do my whole life, really. Just be a fireman and not be on camera.”

The raffle is set for July 29. Tickets are currently on sale.

White will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

