CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 6th, 2023

Triple-digit heat returning...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/5/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 6th, 2023: Get ready for another heat wave as high pressure builds in from the west over the next two days. That is going to bring us two things: First off...triple-digit heat returns this weekend and the second thing will be sunny...cloudy free skies and no chance of rain through next week.

It looks like the dog days of summer have arrived and no real change in this forecast is expected through the next two weeks.

