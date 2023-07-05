Atmos Energy wants to be proactive to prevent scams

By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Scammers are targeting Atmos Energy customers with sophisticated methods.

The energy company is aware of cybercriminals who are using a fake website and a search engine optimization technique, to pose as Atmos employees.

Atmos says there hasn’t been any known victims of this scam in the Midland-Odessa area.

However, the energy company would rather be proactive in preventing these scams from continuing.

Because the site looks like a replica of Atmos and it’s the top search, people believe the information on the page.

Once they’re redirected to the fake page, there’s a fake customer service number.

These calls tell people that a discount will be provided if they pay immediately, causing many people to use that option.

Atmos Energy says there are ways you can ensure which website is real and which one is safe.

“So I think that one way is to make sure the Atmos Energy website is secure. So instead of clicking on a sponsored link, you google Atmos Energy, don’t click on the sponsored link, rather go to a non-sponsored link,” said the manager of public affairs at Atmos Energy, Andrea Goodson.

Another thing you can also do is to make sure your account number matches with what you see online.

Atmos Energy says its employees will never call before or after their business hours, which are Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm central time.

The scammers have become more sophisticated with their methods that trick people that don’t notice the red flags.

“I gave them his first and last name, his email address, obviously our address, his date of birth, his social security number.” said Atmos customer, L’Oreal Jones, who reported this scam to the police.

One of the things she didn’t give to the man she spoke to was any card information.

Jones says the person she spoke to sounded like a nice man with good customer support.

However, when the man gave her a number to call back and it was different from the one online, she was hesitant.

“Then he offered the $77 discount. Which would bring it to $149. The final balance with the discount would be $149. So, he could’ve gotten over $200,” said Jones.

Luckily for Jones, she had a gut feeling and went back to check the website and saw that it said Atmost with a “T” instead of Atmos. And she figured it was a scam.

Jones did make a police report and is currently waiting to see if anything happens with their finances.

If you are an Atmos Energy customer and suspect you may be a victim of this scam, contact local law enforcement and Atmos Energy Customer service at 888.286.6700

