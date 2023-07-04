Tips for pet owners during firework season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Fourth of July is a day to hangout with friends, family and celebrate our Independence Day.

July fifth however, is the day that many pet owners post signs and make Facebook posts looking for their pets that have ran off.

Mainly because of the loud fireworks that go off at night.

Every Fifth of July, pet owners have the unfortunate task of posting missing dog posters or making Facebook posts.

However, there are things that they can do to prevent this from happening.

“A trip to the dog park, Home Depot, Lowes, places like that that do allow dogs. Dogs have so many scent receptors that if you take them to a place like that, they start sniffing and exploring. By the time they’re done, they’re going to be ready for a nap and tired,” said Dog Trainer, Ricky Bedient.

If worse comes to worse, there are also CBD items for dogs that can calm them down before the party pops off.

“Being in the house, with the TV loud, is always a good idea. If there’s somewhere you can take them where the fireworks aren’t as strong. I know parts of Midland and Odessa fireworks get crazy. Going somewhere that they’re not so crazy can definitely help,” said Bedient.

Now that we’ve gone through some things that you could do, let’s talk about the things you shouldn’t do.

For example, don’t leave your pet outdoors, unsupervised, and secure any exits to make sure your pet can’t bolt out.

In case your pet does run away, try to install a chip to make sure you can find them afterwards.

If it’s too late to get a microchip, you can also use a dog tag as an alternative.

“A really quick thing I see on the page sometimes, somebody will be like, hey there’s a dog out here. We found it, we can’t pick it up right now and they offer to bring it home. If its got a collar and a tag, people are going to be more likely to stop. Because they don’t feel like they’ll be stuck with somebodies dog for three weeks or a month or the rest of their life.” said Bedient.

If your pet runs away and it doesn’t have a chip or tag, here’s the link to some pet rescue groups. West Texas Pet Detectives. West Texas Diamonds in the Ruff. Permian Basin Animal Advocates.

