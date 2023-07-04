Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center discusses Firework Safety Tips

By Jensen Young
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the Fourth of July in full swing, it is important to keep safety in mind when lighting fireworks.

Whether you’re lighting them or watching them, it’s important to be careful and have a plan in place, especially if you’re at your own home.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, 10,200 people were treated for firework injuries in the emergency room in 2022 and over one-third of the injuries were to the eyes or head.

In order to protect your eyes, it is recommended that you get a pair of goggles, even cheap ones do the job.

If you are at your own home or someone else’s home, it’s best to come up with a plan ahead of lighting the fireworks.

Mitchell recommends that only adults light the fireworks… if you are going to have children do it, he suggests they be of driving age.

Once you are ready to light the fireworks, make sure everyone is far enough away to avoid injury.

A few other tips include being in a safe area without dry grass that could start a fire, have a water hose, fire blanket or something similar to put out a fire should one start, and don’t tamper with the fireworks.

If you don’t want to worry about the dangers at your home, you can always attend a professional firework show.

If you are taking part in the fun of fireworks, take every precaution.

Being safe ensures that the fun doesn’t turn into a trip to the emergency room.

