Midland hosts Star Spangled Salute

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midlanders have been celebrating the fourth all day near Centennial Park.

While the event is ramping up, it’s been an all-day celebration for all ages.

The Vasicek family kicked off their Independence Day with the 60th annual kids’ parade in Midland.

“This is Luke’s third year to do the parade and we just love the tradition of the small-town children’s parade and it’s always a lot of fun. We see so many people out here that we know,” said Ashley Vasicek.

After testing it out in his driveway, three-year-old Luke Vasicek cruised the kids’ parade in his decked-out power wheel truck.

“We went to hobby lobby and got all of our supplies and just did it up as much as we could,” said Ashley.

The kids’ parade is just one part of the all-day Star-Spangled salute in Midland. The event also features food, music, and kids’ fun.

“Come out. Come join us, we would love to have you,” Emily Waldrop V.P. of Chamber Relations at Midland Chamber of Commerce “There are 28 different food trucks so tons of food options. We have a beer garden, beer and wine, there’s all sorts of other drinks. There’s a fun zone here in the bush convention center. There’ll be bounce houses and a ninja house.”

On top of that, face painting, a concert at 7 p.m. and a 10 p.m. firework show will have a bigger finale than last year, according to Waldrop.

