ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2023: A ridge of high pressure continues to trek eastward, dragging hotter and drier weather along with it. By this weekend, triple-digit heat returns and rain chances significantly diminish. These conditions are expected to last a while as the system of high pressure is forecast to remain stationary.

