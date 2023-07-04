CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2023
Temperatures are going to be HOT HOT HOT!
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2023: A ridge of high pressure continues to trek eastward, dragging hotter and drier weather along with it. By this weekend, triple-digit heat returns and rain chances significantly diminish. These conditions are expected to last a while as the system of high pressure is forecast to remain stationary.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.