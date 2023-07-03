Recording Library of West Texas and Summer Mummers partner for described show

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Summer Mummers has started its 75th season but this weekend will be a new experience for some audience members.

Saturday’s performance of Summer Mummers will be special thanks to the Recording Library of West Texas.

The Recording Library will provide a description of the July 8 show to members of the community who are blind or visually impaired.

The service they will provide is similar to someone doing sign language at an event for those who are deaf.

The guests will be hearing the show described by Bailee Hennis, the executive director of the Recording Library.

The guests will be listening to me talk on one of these devices and they can hear it– they have an earpiece. So between the dialogue, I will be explaining where the characters are positioned on the stage, what the backdrop looks like, sometimes what the characters are wearing.

The guests will get a good idea of the ins and outs of the show when the performers meet them prior to the start of the performance.

All the performers are going to come visit our VIP section of audio description so all of our guests will be able to feel their costumes – feel the texture, the sequins, the patterns, to better familiarize what they’ll be experiencing through their ears.

The Recording Library has eight devices for the audio description and they have space for one more guest to experience the show through their service.

They hope it will be a great experience for all of their guests.

I think somebody said, ‘it’s the best show that you’ll ever hear,’ for our clients.

The Recording Library reads a variety of things for those who need the services… they read books, the newspaper, religious materials, etc.

They have provided these services to West Texas since opening in 1963.

If you would like to help the Recording Library and the guests they are helping on July 8, they are accepting donations of Uber gift cards to help the guests get to the Yucca Theatre for the show and get back to their homes afterward.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.