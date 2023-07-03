Midland students build quail conservation structure at I-20 preserve

By Hannah Brock
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students in the I-20 Wildlife Job Corps Program gathered at the Midland preserve to build a quail drinker Monday morning.

This project is one of several included in the month-long conservation job program, which includes seven students from Midland schools.

The program is aimed at a few goals: Protecting scaled quail, revamping a trail and teaching students interested in science the life skills to help them attend college.

William Dorman wants to enter the medical field after high school. At first, one might wonder how welding and building quail structures will help him do that.

“When you look at it deeper it connects really well actually, especially surgery, because what you’re doing when you’re welding is you’re using your tools you have around you and your resources to build,” Dorman said. “And so when you’re doing medicine, you’re using similar tools to build up the human body.”

But the main thing he’s learned?

“I’d say the most valuable lesson I’ll be taking away from this is a good work ethic,” Dorman said.

Dorman and his peers learned how to cut and weld metal for the drinker.

“It’s got a tin roof on it that’s inverted this way so in the morning when there’s condensation it’ll collect on there as dew and then gravity will bring it down,” said Jaxon McAndrew, the conservation land manager at the preserve.

A bucket will act as a water dispenser similar to a hamster water feeder. The space will be protected, keeping the quail safe from feral cats.

That’s a win-win for the preserve. Quail remember and return to water sources, which will create a better spectacle on the quail trail. Students also learn about conservation.

“Conservation and preservation is very important and it’s a skill and idea that can be applied to different parts of your life,” said Deborah Bajomo, a Midlander who now studies premedicine at Columbia University.

The students will set the drinker in place and work on the trail later this week. The job corps program will run until July 21.

