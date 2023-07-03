CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

Another heat wave building...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/3/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023: Happy 4th of July! Hotter weather is back in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend as triple-digit heat looks to return. And with the high pressure building into the area and causing all of the heat...rain chances go back down and it looks dry for the next 10 days or so.

The streak of very hot triple-digits looks to last for a while as July heat will continue through the middle part of the month.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Five shot, teenager killed at Odessa apartment complex
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Highway 191 at FM 1788 closed due to fatality crash
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Body found after RV fire in north Odessa
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/3/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/3/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 3rd, 2023
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday Weather Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 2nd, 2023