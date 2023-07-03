ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023: Happy 4th of July! Hotter weather is back in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend as triple-digit heat looks to return. And with the high pressure building into the area and causing all of the heat...rain chances go back down and it looks dry for the next 10 days or so.

The streak of very hot triple-digits looks to last for a while as July heat will continue through the middle part of the month.

