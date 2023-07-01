ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 2nd, 2023: We’re looking at the chance for some stray showers and thunderstorms across parts of the region once again, but overall rain chances will be less than the past few days. Temperatures will continue to be more mild, in the 80s and 90s with cooler temperatures sticking around through the middle of the new week. Temperatures will work their way back into the triple digits but will be cooler than the triple digits experienced over the last two weeks. Rain chances look to be minimal throughout the week with warm temperatures and dry conditions ahead.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

