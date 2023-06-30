Odessa alleges $180K in fleet maintenance upcharges from repair service

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa alleges it was overcharged by tens of thousands of dollars for fleet maintenance and repair services over the last year.

Director of Fleet Services Christopher Adams said he began reviewing his shop budget about a month ago. That’s when he started his new position.

“As a director I’m responsible for my budget and I just look at every single line item before I approve it and look to save the city as much as possible,” Adams said.

Adams alleges the city was overcharged by $180,000 for fleet maintenance and repairs by Southern Tire Mart.

The repair service denies these allegations and told CBS7 that the City of Odessa has not provided examples of the accusations to them. However, Southern Tire Mart said it would be happy to meet with the City of Odessa to review any charges.

Adams recommended that the city reject a new bid from Southern Tire Mart earlier this month. Adams alleges the repair service double billed the city for the same services.

“Southern Tire Mart has operated lawfully and faithfully in accordance with its contract with the city, has billed the city in accordance with that contract, and stands prepared to defend its practices and performance,” Southern Tire Mart wrote in a statement. “The prices for tires are the same prices charged to other municipalities throughout the State of Texas.”

Adams’ solution to the dispute is to move all tire repair and maintenance in-house.

“We’ll have complete control, care and custody of all of our tires, all of our inventory, to be able to ensure that there will be no more double billing, triple billing because we won’t be getting billed by an outside source,” Adams said.

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven said this is part of a city-wide effort to find cost savings in existing city operations.

“This is just a beginning phase,” Joven said. “This has been happening within the first couple of months. We’re anticipating that we’re going to find more savings”

Joven says the city will be finding ways to move services in-house and reinvest that money in city facilities and employee wages. The city is looking to department directors to review their budgets.

“Really looking at it over with a fine tooth comb and basically finding these anomalies within these budgets,” Joven said.

Adams says he’s working on a new equipment services budget.

“I will be budgeting other positions, increasing these positions here,” Adams said. “And all hopes, with the cost savings, to increase the wages of my employees.”

Southern Tire Mart told CBS7 it will bid on future requests for proposals because they believe their services are competitively priced.

Joven says all city employees are encouraged to bring their cost-saving ideas to city leadership.

