Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at age 53.

Campbell announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she captioned the photo, in part. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The model is also the mom to a 2-year-old girl, who she welcomed in May 2021 at age 50.

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Campbell said that she encourages her older friends not to rule out having children later in life.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” She told the magazine.

Campbell did not announce the name of her son, and she has kept her daughter’s name private since she was born.

