MISD board selects Tommy Bishop as board president

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week the Midland ISD board unanimously voted Tommy Bishop as next board president for the district.

“It’s an honor to be the board president knowing where the district is trying to go, being the spokesperson for the board,” said Bishop.

The decision came after former Board President Bryan Murry resigned due to a state nepotism law that wouldn’t allow his two sons to work at the district while he still held his position.

Bishop was board president at Crane ISD years ago, but has been in Midland for almost 20 years. He has served on the board since 2006.

“I still want to be able to give back to the community not only to the community but to our students and our children and also back to our staff and that’s something I always enjoy doing is serving children so I still feel like I have the energy to continue to do that,” said Bishop.

Bishop says he appreciates the opportunity to be the board president, and already has some goals in mind.

“First and foremost we want to provide safety for our students and our teachers so that they will have a safe environment to be able to learn in and that’s not only a charge to me as a board president or as a board member but to the other six board members as well,” said Bishop.

Stephanie Mead was appointed to take the place of Murry for District 7. She was selected out of a pool of applicants that applied for the position.

“There is still a lot of work to be done from a board standpoint and from Dr. Howard and her staff and students going forward to continue to reach and look for success,” said Bishop.

