Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Highway 191 at FM 1788 closed due to fatality crash
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Five shot, teenager killed at Odessa apartment complex
And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique...
First Look inside the new Curb Side Bistro in Midland
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Body found after RV fire in north Odessa

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden pushing ahead with new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Supreme Court lets stand ruling that protects people with gender dysphoria under disability law
A new schedule is in effect for Texas USPS mail carriers following an employee's death in...
New schedule for Texas USPS mail carriers following employee's death