Five shot, one killed at Odessa apartment complex

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Five people were shot, and one person died after a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments (4306 N. Dixie).

Odessa Police say that at about 9:32 p.m. Thursday night, they were called to the complex for shots fired. At the same time, there was a call of multiple gunshot victims arriving at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Police learned that this shooting was an isolated incident and all shooting victims are connected.

No word on the identity of the person killed or the conditions of the other gunshot victims.

Right now, Odessa Police say that there are two outstanding suspects wanted in connection to this but have no information about them.

If you have any information in regards to the suspects or shooting, call Odessa Police at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

CBS7 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates when we get them.

