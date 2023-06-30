Five shot, one killed at Odessa apartment complex

(MGN)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Five people were shot, and one person died after a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments (4306 N. Dixie).

Odessa Police say that at about 9:32 p.m. Thursday night, they were called to the complex for shots fired. At the same time, there was a call of multiple gunshot victims arriving at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Police learned that this shooting was an isolated incident and all shooting victims are connected.

No word on the identity of the person killed or the conditions of the other gunshot victims.

Right now, Odessa Police say that there are two outstanding suspects wanted in connection to this but have no information about them.

If you have any information in regards to the suspects or shooting, call Odessa Police at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

CBS7 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates when we get them.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Highway 191 at FM 1788 closed due to fatality crash
And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique...
First Look inside the new Curb Side Bistro in Midland
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

The decision came after former Board President Bryan Murry resigned due to a state nepotism law...
MISD board selects Tommy Bishop as board president
MISD board selects Tommy Bishop as board president
The 2023 Firecracker Fandango event is set for July 1 in Odessa.
Weekend Plans: Celebrate the Fourth of July at Firecracker Fandango
With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, Texas DPS troopers will be on the lookout for...
Odessa woman uses dark past to prevent drinking and driviing