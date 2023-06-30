ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, July 1st, 2023: There is definitely a change in the weather across West Texas as high pressure moves away and is replaced by low pressure. This will not only create some not as hot temperatures but also keep a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in our forecast.

This forecast trend will continue through the rest of the July 4th holiday weekend into Independence Day as temperatures will gradually warm up next week and those unwanted triple-digits return later in the week. Boo!

