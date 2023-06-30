Bynum School hosts Fourth of July parade

Bynum Fourth of July parade
Bynum Fourth of July parade(CBS7 News)
By Armando Gomez
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Bynum school students and staff celebrated the Fourth of July with a classroom parade and cookout.

This is the first time that Bynum School celebrated the Fourth of July for students on the school campus. The school staff wants to give students an opportunity to have fun and to show them why it is important to celebrate Independence Day.

The students had a great time during the parade. Bynum school staff are hoping that the parade helps students to have more fun celebrating the Fourth of July with their families over the weekend.

“I believe that this provided an educational opportunity to help them to be part of something that they may see with their family over the weekend or on July fourth,” Keri St John, executive director, said. “It just helps them to mesh with their family.”

Bynum school staff are planning to celebrate more holidays in the future for students to celebrate.

