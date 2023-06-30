Andrews uses flooding as opportunity for improvements

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A couple of weeks ago, lots of people who live in Andrews were able to fish in parts of the city.

The unexpected rainfall led to city leaders using this opportunity test new upgrades to their drainage system.

In the past five years, the city of Andrews has invested lots of money into fixing the flooding issues.

This rare occasion allowed city leaders to test those new improvements.

“We also spent over a million dollars to address flooding on the southwest loop. And if anybody drove past the southwest loop during all this rain, they would’ve seen that we did not flood that area.” said Andrews City manager, Steve Eggleston.

Eggleston, says the upgrades were mostly a success and they’ll only continue to grow.

However, they do have plans to address the areas that were affected the most.

“We had a couple of businesses that were affected. It got water into their businesses. We also had some homes that were flooded. and especially around lakeside park.” said Eggleston.

The city of Andrews has identified 12 areas that have issues with flooding.

Lakeside park is one of two areas that has the most.

Which is why a couple of weeks ago, when they got 12 to 14 inches of rain, which is expected on a yearly basis, they got that in three weeks.

Once the water got into the lake, it got completely full and flooded into the homes across the street.

This led to the city council deciding to come up with a new flood plan because the current one was last updated in the late 1970′s.

“We’re gonna be revising a flood plan, with recommendations of how we can improve water flow and the flooding issues that are in our town,” said Eggleston.

With the little rainfall that Andrews gets every year, the city will decide whether it’s worth spending millions more or if there’s cheaper solutions.

Once the city receives the flooding study, they’ll begin to construct a new plan to combat rainfall.

