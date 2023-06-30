Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing girls in Texas

FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”
FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”(NCMEC)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said two girls who were subjects of an earlier Amber Alert on Thursday have been located.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the girls, ages 14 and 11 years old, were found safe in Smith County, Texas.

The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Highway 191 at FM 1788 closed due to fatality crash
And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique...
First Look inside the new Curb Side Bistro in Midland
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Five shot, one killed at Odessa apartment complex
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
The decision came after former Board President Bryan Murry resigned due to a state nepotism law...
MISD board selects Tommy Bishop as board president
MISD board selects Tommy Bishop as board president