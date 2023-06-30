Alpine Cowboys remember fallen player

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - A couple of weeks ago the alpine cowboys lost one of their own.

Jared Strait was a pitcher for the alpine cowboys from the start of the 2021 season until his death earlier this June.

Strait died on June 9 in a car crash on his way to compete in Austin.

The team won that day in honor of him.

His impact on the team went beyond throwing good pitches and striking out the opponent.

Jared is described as a leader and a man of action.

“He’s an individual that is of a very rare variety,” said Alpine Cowboys Manager Sean Persky. “Someone who was very dedicated to his craft. First guy here every single day from the pitching staff and he’d go about his business in a very professional manner.”

He was kind to the people around him and wanted to help everyone get better.

Jared died just one day before the two-year anniversary of the broadcaster’s first day.

“So my first day, my first game, was in Tucson, June 10, 2021, Jared Strait was the pitcher that day,” said Ethan Eibe, Alpine Cowboys Assistant GM and Play-by-Play Broadcaster. “I’ll never forget that because he didn’t pitch that good that day. And the next day is the time that I met Jared and I got to know the guy he really is.”

Remembering Jared has been tough for the team over the previous few weeks, but they continue to play for him.

For Michael Castillo, the number 57 will be special to him for the rest of his life.=

“The number 57… not only does it mean Jared, but it remembers all the good times Jared brought in a sense,” said Castillo, a pitcher for the Cowboys. “He– whenever I was around him, we would always smile and laugh. And 57 will be a number that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

The team’s manager will be getting 57, Jared’s number, tattooed next to the “0-6″ he already has for the cowboys.

