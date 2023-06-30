16-year-old charged with Capital Murder, second suspect still on the loose

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred June 29, 2023, at the Carriage House Apartments.

A 16-year-old juvenile male has been taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder. The teen has been identified as “K-SO.”

Police are still searching for Kannin Shorter. His charges have been upgraded to Capital Murder.

Kanin Shorter (none)

OPD says that multiple individuals met in the parking lot of Carriage House Apartments to “conduct an unlawful firearm transaction”.

During this transaction Shorter and K-SO began shooting into a vehicle, killing Gonzalo Diaz and injuring others.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Kannin Shorter is encouraged to notify Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

OPD would also like to remind the public that harboring a fugitive is against the law. Anyone who assists Shorter, hides him, or provides him a way to evade capture will face criminal charges.

UPDATE: According to the Odessa police department, charges for Kannin Shorter have been upgraded to Capital Murder “Capital Felony.

Police say this is in connection to the shooting that occurred on June 29 at the Carriage House Apartments. Shorter is considered to be armed and dangerous.

K-SO (Shooting suspect) (CBS7)

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

OPD is also seeking the identity of the shooter’s accomplice, nicknamed “K-SO”, who had braids and dreadlocks at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in reference to his identity is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation continues. Video Link.

UPDATE FRIDAY 10:30 a.m.: OPD says during the investigation, they believe that all involved people gathered for an arranged meeting.

Police have also now said the victim is a teenage boy.

Video evidence at the scene showed that all parties talked with each other before shots were fired. At this point in the investigation, we are confident that this shooting is isolated to the Carriage House scene. Furthermore, there is no indication that any other people were targeted during this violent altercation.

Police are still looking for two people involved in the shooting. One person is described as a black man with short hair, a long sleeve shirt, and khaki or light gray shorts. The second person of interest is a black man with shoulder-length braids or dreadlocks. This person was wearing a light jacket with patterns across the shoulder and upper back, and a pair of shorts. The person with the braids/dreadlocks possibly has a nickname of “K-SO.”

Police have released a short clip of one of the videos. If anyone has any information on the subjects depicted in the clip, please get in touch with the Odessa Police Department and ask for the Homicide Unit at (432) 335-4933. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Five people were shot, and one person died after a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments (4306 N. Dixie).

Odessa Police say that at about 9:32 p.m. Thursday night, they were called to the complex for shots fired. At the same time, there was a call of multiple gunshot victims arriving at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Police learned that this shooting was an isolated incident and all shooting victims are connected.

No word on the identity of the person killed or the conditions of the other gunshot victims.

Right now, Odessa Police say that there are two outstanding suspects wanted in connection to this but have no information about them.

If you have any information in regards to the suspects or shooting, call Odessa Police at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

CBS7 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates when we get them.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.