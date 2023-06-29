Weekend Plans: Celebrate the Fourth of July at Firecracker Fandango

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For native Odessan Sonya Cortez, the Firecracker Fandango is not only an Independence Day celebration, but a sign that she’s putting herself out there.

“Basically, I’ve loved to sing my whole life,” Cortez said.

On an ordinary day Cortez works for Odessa Dispatch, but this Saturday she’s putting down the headset and picking up a microphone.

“I’m sure I will be pretty nervous, but I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Cortez said. “And I think by the time I get through like my first song I’m sure I’ll be fine.”

She’ll be singing oldies, country, and alternative rock. Cortez will be one of many performers at the event, which will also feature vendors and restaurants.

Downtown Odessa Director Elizabeth Prieto says the Firecracker Fandango is expected to draw up to 20,000 attendees from Odessa, Midland and surrounding towns. Admissions are free and the event will start at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

“It’s not just an Odessan event,” Prieto said. “It’s all communities. Anybody around us, come out and join us and start building some family memories.”

Prieto was once one of those travelers. Now that she heads up the event, it’s a full circle moment.

“I remember coming to the Firecracker Fandango when I was growing up so it’s just one more time to get together and come out and listen to some music and have a good time,” Prieto said.

The event is one of the largest in Odessa and takes up to a year of planning according to Prieto.

She says there’s something for everyone, ranging from kids activities, a dog show and food trucks.

You can find all activities on North Grant Avenue from Sixth through Third streets, as well as west down Fourth Street until the Heritage Plaza.

