SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Off The Wall Barber Shop

Off The Wall Barber Shop in Midland serves everyone - including those with sensory sensitivities
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Off The Wall Barber Shop is located at 3201 W. Wall St. in Midland. They offer $25 walk-in haircuts for all. Their hours are Tuesday-Friday 8:30-5:00 and Saturday 9:00-noon.

Deatra Mesa and Cheyenne Heady opened Off The Wall Barber Shop just six months ago.

“We didn’t know how it was gonna go, and it’s gone better than expected,” co-owner Mesa said.

A walk-in based shop, Off The Wall accepts EVERYONE, but they’ve carved a niche for themselves offering sensory-friendly haircuts.

“Cheyenne’s son is autistic, so she knows first-hand what it’s like to deal with sensory issues, and she’s made such an impact on all of these families that are coming to the shop and know they’re in a safe and comfortable space. Because she knows exactly how to help their child and it’s great,” Mesa said. “I’ve seen it. The families light up when they see ‘my friend can sit down and get through the haircut!’”

Heady’s first-hand experience with her own six-year-old son taught her how important it is to adapt when it comes to dealing with sensory sensitivities.

“It was definitely difficult and that’s when I realized not everyone can be patient, or understanding, or work with a child. It’s hard. And it’s just one of those things that not everyone can do with a certain amount of patience,” Cheyenne Heady said.

And for Off The Wall, no task is too great.

“Every child is different so you kind of just learn what each child needs. It may be the TV needs to have Baby Shark on, or whatever is needed,” Mesa said.

“People cast judgment a lot, and this is a judgment free zone,” Heady said.

If you have a sensory sensitive child, or just want a really great haircut, go to a barber shop that just gets it.

