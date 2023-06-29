Pecos gun thieves sentenced for selling stolen firearms

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Two Pecos men were sentenced in a federal court in Pecos Tuesday for crimes related to the theft and subsequent selling of guns.

According to court documents, Nathaniel Elijah Saenz, 19, and Raul Ivan Duarte, 31, were part of a local ring that were breaking into vehicles and stealing guns. After stealing the guns, they would sell them to various buyers. Texas Department of Public Safety special agents and Pecos Police Department investigators conducted multiple undercover purchases throughout the investigation.

On March 8, 2022, DPS and the Pecos Police Department had search warrants and arrested Saenz and Duarte. Saenz was sentenced Tuesday to over 5 years (63 months) in prison for one count of sale of a stolen firearm. Duarte was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for one count of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

“This case is a clear reminder of our commitment to collaborate with our law enforcement partners at every level to stop the illicit selling of stolen firearms and to hold firearm traffickers responsible,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas.

A third defendant, Juaquin Osbaldo Munoz, 20, was sentenced on May 22 to over 4 years (57 months) in prison for one count of sale of a stolen firearm. Munoz has been in federal custody since his arrest on April 10, 2022.

