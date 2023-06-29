MPD recruit system could fill vacancies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In order to compete with other police stations in Texas, the Midland Police Department has raised wages for officers in the last couple of years.

With the city planning to build a new training facility in the near future.

MPD can see an increase in officers in its department.

MPD believes its police academy and department has enough merit to make anyone want to join the boys in blue.

“We all get along. Everyone’s trying to get through it together, we kind of work as a team.” said Dylan Bogart, one of the Police recruits.

The MPD police recruits go through intense trainings physically and academically.

It use to be 17-weeks of trainings, but they’ve now extended it to 22 weeks.

“I think that we probably train more than any department that i know of at least in the region. inside the academy, we add 175 hours which a lot of places will go through the basics. but we want to make sure that our guys are trained in the way that the midland police department and our officers work on the streets,” said Doug Crisp, the Lieutenant of the Training Division at the Midland Police Department.

Once recruits go through the academy, they also earn an above average pay scale, around $57,000.

Add that with the training and possible new facility, MPD could see a significant increase in recruits.

However, they’re aware of the issues they could have with recruits.

“Every agency across the united states right now is having a recruiting issue. The biggest thing I’ve seen, being assigned to recruiting, is people not being able to pass our physical assessment. Also dishonesty in the background investigations” said Erica Ancich, MPD Recruiting Personal Division.

Most people mainly think of the physical aspects of being an officer, but the academic aspect is very important.

To be ready for anything, recruits are trained on active shooter drills, defensive tactics, and patrol procedures.

Lieutenant Crisp says the differences from when he was in the academy when he first started hasn’t changed much. Except for the advancement in technology.

“We have a much better defensive tactics program and firearms. We’ve elevated our firearms a lot. We run a lot and are given really good equipment for that kind of training. So I think it’s the modernization of it,” said Lieutenant Crisp.

They expect to have nine to ten recruits for the coming class.

Even with the advancement in technology and more recruiting techniques, they still find themselves struggling to have more recruits.

But they’re certain that the number will rise.

The academy begins in August, but MPD will have a testing day on July 15 if anyone is interested in joining.

