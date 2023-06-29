Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund meets with city council

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday at the Busch Convention Center, Midland City Council and the Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund held a joint press conference to address the status of the fund and an action plan moving forward.

The relief fund has helped thousands of firefighters in Midland since its creation.

However, over the last 10-15 years there has been less and less money in the fund for firefighters. According to the City of Midland its under 100 million dollars.

Mayor Blong and the rest of the committee have looked around the state to see other success stories to replenish the money.

Blong also talked about getting expert help from outside counsel.

“We looked at El Paso, we’ve looked at several of these other funds to say where else we can find success stories,” Blong said. “We’ve also identified several consulting firms that can help us. We went out for RFP for consultants’ expertise to be able to come in and guide us and advise us and give us good advice about how we can solve this issue.”

Other possible future solutions include increased incremental contributions from the city, and possibly from the fire fighters each pay period.

The city knows the lack of funding is a significant problem and putting more money in is a top priority.

