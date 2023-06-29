Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund meets with city council

Midland Firefighter Fund
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday at the Busch Convention Center, Midland City Council and the Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund held a joint press conference to address the status of the fund and an action plan moving forward.

The relief fund has helped thousands of firefighters in Midland since its creation.

However, over the last 10-15 years there has been less and less money in the fund for firefighters. According to the City of Midland its under 100 million dollars.

Mayor Blong and the rest of the committee have looked around the state to see other success stories to replenish the money.

Blong also talked about getting expert help from outside counsel.

“We looked at El Paso, we’ve looked at several of these other funds to say where else we can find success stories,” Blong said. “We’ve also identified several consulting firms that can help us. We went out for RFP for consultants’ expertise to be able to come in and guide us and advise us and give us good advice about how we can solve this issue.”

Other possible future solutions include increased incremental contributions from the city, and possibly from the fire fighters each pay period.

The city knows the lack of funding is a significant problem and putting more money in is a top priority.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique...
First Look inside the new Curb Side Bistro in Midland
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Odessa City Council
Odessa City Council selects Texas GOP director as next city manager

Latest News

Midland Firefighter Fund
Midland Firefighter Fund
Body found after RV fire in north Odessa
The Odessa City Council allocated Meals on Wheels only $15,000 of the over $77,000 requested to...
Odessa City Council approves major cuts to Meals on Wheels and West Texas Food Bank funding
MPD recruits have to go through intense physical drills during the academy.
MPD recruit system could fill vacancies