CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 30th, 2023

Help is on the way..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/29/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 30th, 2023: Nice changes are on the way as high pressure moves away from West Texas and low pressure moves in. Along with the more seasonable temperatures...a few showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Friday and into the weekend.

After the July 4th holiday weekend and independence day...high pressure builds back into the area and triple-digit heat returns. Right now it doesn’t look like it will be as hot as has been over the past two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique...
First Look inside the new Curb Side Bistro in Midland
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Odessa City Council
Odessa City Council selects Texas GOP director as next city manager

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/29/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/29/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 29th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/28/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/28/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 28th, 2023