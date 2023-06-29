ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 30th, 2023: Nice changes are on the way as high pressure moves away from West Texas and low pressure moves in. Along with the more seasonable temperatures...a few showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Friday and into the weekend.

After the July 4th holiday weekend and independence day...high pressure builds back into the area and triple-digit heat returns. Right now it doesn’t look like it will be as hot as has been over the past two weeks.

